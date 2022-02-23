BREAKING: Signing Of Electoral Act Amendment Bill Postponed Till Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will now reportedly sign the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Friday, February 25.

Recall that presidential aide, Femi Adesina recently stated that President Buhari will soon sign the bill.

A source close to the Presidency, who had earlier indicated that the President would assent to the bill on Wednesday, confirmed the new date to Channels Television.

According to the source, the new date will be honoured by the President.

This comes at a time when President Buhari presides over the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja.