BREAKING: Ukraine’s Military Shoots Down Russian Fighter Jets

A Defence spokesman of Ukraine said hundreds of Russian troops are likely to have been killed in the incident.

Ukraine’s forces released a statement on Thursday morning to reveal that they are repelling Russia’s attack on the country.

“Today, February 24, at 5.00 am, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began intense shelling of our units in the east, and also launched rocket and bomb attacks on airfields in Boryspil, Ozernoye, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayevka, as well as on military facilities,” the forces said.