Buhari Calls For More Modern Contraceptives Over Rising Population

To combat the country’s growing population, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for the expansion of access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.

President Buhari stated at the inauguration of the new National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development at the State House in Abuja that the policy’s overall purpose is to improve the quality of life and living conditions of all Nigerians.

The President also inaugurated the national council on population management, which he chairs.

“The policy emphasizes the urgency to address Nigeria’s sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling and commodities as well as promote births spacing,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

“This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, newborn and children, and other population groups.”