Buhari Condemns Ritual Killings Across The Country

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ritual killings and deadly attacks against police officers and ethnic minorities in the country.

According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari stated that incidents of ritual killings, hate crimes, and killings of law enforcement officers are an “aberration”.

The president condemned the latest incidents reported in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Zamfara and Ogun states.

In recent times, there has been a spike in cases of ritual killings and attacks on security agents across the country.

President Buhari expressed his sympathy to families of victims.

Buhari urged law enforcement agencies, state governments, local authorities, community and religious leaders to take all lawful actions to prevent further incidents.

The president added that killings in the name of rituals, political agitation and tribal hatred are not in keeping with the tenets of religion and enlightened cultures.

He added that no person has the right to take the law in his or her hands.