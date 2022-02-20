Buhari Govt Crippled By Faulty Take-Off – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been crippled by its faulty take-off in 2015.

He stated this in an interview with DailyTrust on Sunday.

When queried on his opinion about Nigeria under President Buhari, Tambuwal stated that the problems of the present administration started from the beginning.

He said, “We participated in that process and had a very clear understanding of the need for a change, and God blessed our efforts and President Buhari became the president of Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, in the process, because of the way and nature the government was formed, some of these problems began to manifest, right from the nomination and proclamation of the National Assembly and the emergence of its leadership, and all of that.

“Suddenly, the differences of the political parties that formed the coalition to form the government became manifest and there were squabbles.

“On the side of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), President Buhari was at the helm of affairs. While Yemi Osibanjo was the vice president, the New PDP was able to get the president of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives. You could see that there was clearly a major disagreement between the legislature, mainly the Senate, and the executive arm of government. That somehow impacted on the takeoff of the administration.

“The delay by Mr President in appointing his ministers also impacted negatively. He came with a very heavy goodwill and all of that, the support was there, but that delay really didn’t give him a good start.

“The expectation was that the president would come up with a very fantastic team of ministers, but by the time the list finally came out, people wondered why there was delay.

“Again, in the process of forming the cabinet, there was not much consultation with other stakeholders to form the government. So with all of these, takeoff really affected the administration.”