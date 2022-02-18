Buhari Healthier Than Most Youths Attacking Him On Health Matters, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is

“healthier than most young Nigerians” criticising him on health issues.

Shehu spoke on Thursday via Zoom in an interview on Channels Television.

Buhari is currently in Brussels, Belgium, for the sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit.

In some of the pictures of the president in Belgium posted on social media platforms, he is seen dressed in what appears to be a casual outfit, which is relatively unusual for Buhari.

Asked to react to comments on Buhari’s outfit in Belgium, Shehu stated that Nigerians have started to appreciate that the president is in “good health” as seen in some of his recent pictures.

“The president is keen. For us, what is most impressive here is that people are beginning to appreciate that the president is in good health and it was manifested from some of these pictures that they came across,” he said.

“That should dispel whatever fears that some people have. A lot of rumours concerning his health and all of that, generated by people of ill will; people who know nothing about these things.

“We keep saying this that the president is healthier than a lot of the young people who are attacking him on these matters. This continues to be proved by his outings as we have seen in Belgium.”

See pictures of President Buhari in casual outfit below: