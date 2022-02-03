Buhari To Attend AU Summit In Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja today (Thursday) for a four-day trip to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

In Addis Ababa, the president is set to attend the 35th ordinary session of the African Union heads of state and government.

In a statement released on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said the president will work with other African leaders to find answers to the continent’s political, economic, and social difficulties.

The summit will focus on ‘Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate Human Capital, Social, and Economic Development,’ according to Adesina.

Advertisement

Also Read: Nigeria Has Gone Beyond Coups For Good, Says Buhari

Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some African leaders on improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges and collaborations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

“The president will be accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; minister of agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; and minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouk,” the statement reads.

“The national security adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, and director general of the national intelligence agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, will also join the president at the AU meetings.”