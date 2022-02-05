Burial Date For Nollywood Actor Tafa Oloyede Announced

The funeral arrangement of deceased Yoruba actor, John Adewuni, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, has been announced.

The late veteran will be laid to rest on Friday, 11 Feb.

Alhaji Moruf Lawal, the Governor of Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Chapter, disclosed this to newsmen.

Lawal said that the association had concluded the burial arrangements with the family.

Oloyede, who had featured in many movies, including Akanji Oniposi, Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Orogun and Ekuro Oloja, among others, died on Tuesday at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola area of Osogbo.

The late veteran actor came into the limelight in the entertainment industry in 1974, under the tutelage of the late theatre icon, Oyin Adejobi.

According to Lawal, TAMPAN would organise “Artist Day” in honour of the deceased on Feb. 10 in his home town, Ede, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

He added that a Christian wake programme would be organised for the deceased on Feb. 10, before he would be laid to rest on Feb. 11.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the Association, Ayo Oladapo, said Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-oke Baba Abiye, Ede, would handle the Christian wake and funeral service.

Oladapo said the National President of the Association, Mr Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, had been briefed on the burial arrangements.

He said TAMPAN would also inform the state government officials of the burial arrangements for the deceased.