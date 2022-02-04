Clergy Urges Gov Emmanuel To Rescind Decision On Successor

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Ministers has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to rescind his endorsement of Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, as his successor in 2023.

Apostle Joseph Nyong, the group’s president, and Apostle Elijah Usoh, its secretary, said Eno’s selection was devoid of equity and fairness, and that it was an imposition designed to outsmart the majority of Akwa Ibom people.

The organization chastised former Governor Obong Victor Attah for driving the endorsement, and questioned why he colluded with the governor to sabotage the zoning agreement he had started.

Also Read: 2023 Guber Poll: Gov Emmanuel Unveils His Commissioner As Preferred Successor

Advertisement

They argued that the endorsement was skewed against the zoning arrangement which produced Attah and Emmanuel which should in fairness be micro-zoned to Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that it is only Itu/ Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency that is yet to produce the governor of all the Federal Constituencies within Uyo Senatorial District. It is therefore equitable and fair that it should be micro zoned to the federal constituency of Itu/Ibiono,” the group stated.

They dismissed the claim that Emmanuel’s choice is a revelation from God as a bare faced lie to give Eno credence.

They warned that if the public outcry against the endorsement was not well handled, it might degenerate into an avoidable crisis ahead of the 2023 general elections.