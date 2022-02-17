Apostle Suleman sends message to men who storm the altar to cry to God after they have jilted ladies & made them cry

Clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman has tackled men who offer prayers to God after they have jilted women and made them cry.

While preaching in his church recently, Suleman said;

”Stop breaking peoples heart. Stop making people regret knowing you. Stop making people remember you and they are in tears. Because of your character, you have closed the door for every other person. Nobody wants to trust any other person. If all you did in somebody’s life is to make the person to start suspecting others, you will pay.

You know why? The blessings others would have had that you hindrered, God will make sure you pay for it.

If anyone is crying because of you, you will cry. You come to the altar and you are praying when the person you hurt is alive. You have not gone to apologise. You are coming to pray. My friend get out of that altar. You broke a girl’s heart. You promised her marriage. She is still alive. She is still breathing. Then you are going to cry to God that your own marriage now you don’t have children, you don’t this or that. God says why will you have children when you made somebody else’s child cry. God and apologise to that person first before you come back to pray”