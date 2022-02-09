Cleric’s Car Snatched By Robbers At Gunpoint In Anambra Church

Suspected robbers stormed St. Thomas Anglican Church, Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State late on Tuesday, February 8, dispossessing an Anglican Priest, Rev. Canon Chibueze Abone, of his car.

The armed robbers stormed trhe church premises and held the cleric at gunpoint, forcing him to surrender some of his valuables alongside his Army-green coloured Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number GGE 195 FX.

Disclosing the incident to newsmen, the Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said

“An army green Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number GGE 195 FX was stolen at gunpoint inside the vicarage of St Thomas Anglican Church, Oba (Idemili-South LGA, Anambra State) (8th February 2022). Other valuables belonging to Revd Cannon Chibueze Abone were also taken away.

Please, any information leading to the recovery of the jeep should be made known to the nearest police station or contact Rev’d Cannon Abone on 08038894070. Thanks.”