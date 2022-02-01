Comedian AY Makun Pens Down Lovely Message For His Daughter As She Turns 14

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, also known as AY, has prayed for her first daughter as she turns 14 today, February 1, 2022.

AY uploaded gorgeous family images on his Instagram page, marveling at how a little child who could barely stand has grown into a 14-year-old.

He said it’s been a joy to watch her daughter grow up, and he’s confident that greatness awaits her, along with her newborn sister to share her hopes and aspirations.

He captioned the post: My lovely daughter, time seems to have flown by. Just the other day you could barely stand like your baby sister Ayomide, and now I get to watch you run the world at age 14!

Watching you grow up has been such a joy, and I know that only greatness lies ahead for you., with a baby sister to share your dreams and aspirations with. May your birthday be just as spectacular as you are. Happy birthday, Michelle Adeola Makun. I love you.

