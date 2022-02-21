Count Me Out Of 2023 Presidential Race – Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has distanced himself from the campaign posters flying around showing he is preparing for the 2023 presidential race.

Buratai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, stated that he never indicated interest, discussed with or directed anyone on such matters.

This was contained in a statement signed by the former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman (rtd).

Buratai stated that such calls and posters should be discountenanced as they did not emanate from him.

“It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them. His Excellency wishes to reiterate his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic.

“He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve,” the statement read in part.