Court Revokes Jaruma’s Bail, Orders Re-arrest

An Upper Area Court in Abuja has revoked the bail of popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Mohammed aka Jaruma.

Justice Ismaila Abdullahi on Wednesday, February 23, ordered the re-arrest of Jaruma and ruled that she should be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre following her and lawyers’ absence in court.

Abdullahi adjourned the case to March 17, 2022.

Recall that the kaymata seller was arraigned before an Upper Area Court in the Zuba area of Abuja on Monday for alleged defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation of actress Regina Daniels’ husband Ned Nwoko, on social media.

Nwoko had accused Jaruma of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him and his wife.

Ruling on her bail application, Abdullahi said her remand should not be seen as a punishment to the defendant.

He, however, warned all parties involved in the matter to refrain from actions that could be considered prejudicial to the case.

He, however, warned all parties involved in the matter to refrain from actions that could be considered prejudicial to the case.

“I hereby grant her bail on the following conditions: That the surety must be a level 12 civil servant working within the FCT. Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case.”

After her release on bail, Jaruma bragged that her connections got her out of prison.