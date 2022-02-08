Court Sends Actress Sadiya Haruna To Six Months In Prison For Slander

Kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna has been sentenced to six months in prison without the possibility of a fine for defaming a colleague, actor Isa A Isa.

Sadiya was accused of defaming Isa in a video and then sharing it on social media.

Justice Muntari Dandago stated in his ruling that he found the actress guilty on all charges brought against her.

In a viral video, the actress accused Isa of being a homosexual, a jerk, and an unrepentant womanizer.

In a viral Instagram post, Sadiya Haruna claimed that actor Isa A Isa wanted anal sex from her.

Sadiya Haruna will be punished to three years in prison if she continues to malign Isa, according to the Judge.