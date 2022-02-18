COVID-19 Has Been Considerate On Nigeria, Buhari Tells EU Leaders

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been considerate on Nigerians with a low infection rate.

Buhari praised the EU for donating vaccinations to Nigeria and the degree of work being done to tackle the pandemic while speaking at the EUAU Summit in Brussels.

“Nigeria is very grateful, COVID-19 has been more or less considerate on Nigeria. The figures of those infected are quite low,” he said.

“We express our gratitude to the presidents of Europe and France especially for giving us a lot of the COVID vaccines.”

Buhari said his government has been trying “very hard to make sure that we have the storage so they don’t get expired quickly as a result of the heat of the weather there”.

“We try to make those logistics available and we are mobilising our health workers to make sure that the rural areas that are far and wide are reached. And we are very grateful that the amount of work being done. Thank you very much for your contribution.”