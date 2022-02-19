Credible Elections Crucial For Peace In Africa, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the need to ensure election processes in Africa have outcomes that truly reflect the wishes of the electorate.

President Buhari who made the emphasis in Belgium warned that going contrary to credible election process would lead to instability.

“We have a responsibility to reduce conflicts that stem from lack of good governance, unaccountability, corruption, and social exclusion,” he told European leaders on Thursday at the roundtable discussion on peace, security, and governance at the ongoing 6th EU-AU Summit.

Also Read: COVID-19 Has Been Considerate On Nigeria, Buhari Tells EU Leaders

“Free, fair, credible, and transparent elections remain crucial elements in ensuring peace and security and promoting constitutional order, democracy, and inclusive governance on the continent.

“It is, therefore, imperative for our partnership to also focus on strengthening election processes in Africa and prevent interference to influence the process and outcomes of elections.”