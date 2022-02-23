“Critical Infrastructure” Necessary To Develop The Country: Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, has expressed that roads are “critical infrastructure” necessary to develop the country.

He stated this while speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The town hall meeting, organised by the federal ministry of information and culture, was meant to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration on infrastructure development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari clearly understands the necessity to invest in infrastructure, not just to support a growing population but as an economic driver,” the minister said.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that, through the federal ministry of works and housing, we are managing over 1,019 contracts involving 958 Bridges and Road Projects as we are also constructing houses in 34 states of the federation as well as new federal secretariats in Anambra, Nasarawa, Bayelsa , Zamfara, Osun and Ekiti states.”

