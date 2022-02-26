Cut Your Finger Nails Before Touching Your Woman, Actress Juliet Ibrahim Tells Men

Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian actress has recommended males to exercise basic personal hygiene and refrain from contacting a woman’s vaginal area with their “dirty hands and saliva from dirty mouths.”

Touching a woman’s private areas with dirty hands and saliva, according to the actress, can make her vulnerable to yeast infection.

READ ALSO: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Exposes Current Trend Among Men

She spoke of how irritating it is as some men still try to prove not all situations warrant it. Using her words, she replied by saying a woman’s property should be treated as a temple and should be kept safe and clean.

See Post Below: