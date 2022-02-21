Daddy Freeze Advices ‘Last Borns’ To Emulate E-money

Following the 40th birthday celebration of Nigerian billionaire Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-money, Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has given an important advice to ‘Last Born.’

Many Nigerian celebrities and socialites attend E-money’s 40th birthday celebration in Lagos this weekend.

According to Daddy Freeze, E-money’s sister informed him that the billionaire businessman is his family’s last born, defying the Nigerian tradition of many last borns.

He went on to say that E money’s existence should inspire every new born to quit relying on hand-me-downs from older siblings.

See post below: