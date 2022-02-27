Damilola Adegbite Pleads With Couples To Reveal Secrets Of Successful Marriage

Damilola Adegbite, a multi-award-winning Nigerian actress, is pleading with couples who have been married for more than five years to share their secrets.

Adegbite believes that enough stories of unsuccessful marriages have been told, and that young people need to be encouraged by examples of good marriages.

The divorced mother of one used her verified Instagram page to make her plea saying: “I don’t think we hear enough about happy marriages.

Marriages that continue to pass the tests of time. All we hear about are the ones that didn’t work. Please if you have been happily married for at least 5 years and you see this message on your timeline, please brag to me.

They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other! It was too sweet to watch! Please share your secrets!”

