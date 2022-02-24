Daughter Drags Dad To Court Over 3 Forced Marriages

A 25-year-old woman, Sadiya, on Wednesday, dragged her father, M. Usman, before a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, for forcing her into loveless marriages.

The complainant, who resides in Rigasa, told the court that the marriage was her third.

She told the court that, “My father arranged and forced me to marry without me knowing the man I was marrying.

“My first and second marriages were all forced marriages arranged by my father. I can’t continue like this. I want the court to dissolve the marriage.”

She further told the court that she currently lived with someone at Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna.

On his part, the defendant said his daughter brought the man home but later rejected him.

The father told the court that, “Her claims that she does not know him is not true. I don’t know where my daughter is currently staying. She left my house on the day of the wedding.

“I pray this court to order her to return home as soon as possible.”

The judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, did not accept the prayers of the defendant, but ordered the complainant to stay under the custody of the District Head of Rigasa and adjourned the case to March 10.