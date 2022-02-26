Davido Shows Off Elevator That Leads Directly To His Hotel Room

Davido Adeleke, a Nigerian musician, took to social media to show off the elevator that leads to his hotel room.

The singer posted a video of himself exiting the elevator and entering his room.

He captioned the video, “Elevator right to my room.”

David continues to show his fans what money can do and what money cannot do. He also recently gifted with a customized Diamond chain on Thursday by the CEO of Martell in France, Caesar Giron.

Few days ago, Davido was honoured by Twitter with a customised GOAT emoji. The acronym G.O.A.T means “Greatest Of All Time,” which is mostly used by football lovers to describe talented players.

Watch Below: