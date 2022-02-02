Davido Visits Kizz Daniel’s Studio With A Surprise Gift (Video)

Award-winning singer, Davido paid a visit to his colleague, Kizz Daniels in his studio.

O.B.O who once featured on a song of Kizz Daniel has since maintained a close relationship which birthed the visit to his recording studio.

Sharing a video to appreciate the son of the billionaire, Daniel emphasized on receiving a carton of an item which he loves despite not emphatically stating it.

The singers, however, laughed sarcastically without intentions of revealing what the gift was but surely, it met Kizz Daniel and his team well.

Advertisement

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido recently gifted his aide with a Venza car.

Watch The Video Below;