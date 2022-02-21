DCP Abba Kyari Drags FG to Court, Seeks Release From NDLEA Custody

The federal government has been taken to court by detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari.

He took FG to court to the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging his continued detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari who is currently on suspension from the Nigerian Police Force is seeking an order of court to immediately release him.

In the alternative, the suspended DCP, being held by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in hard drug trafficking wants the court to admit him to bail in liberal conditions.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo is expected to take the ex-parte application filed along with the suit any moment today.