Destiny Etiko Opens Up On Difficult Childhood

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, has opened out about her difficult childhood and how her mother affected her decision to pursue a career in the film industry.

She revealed in an interview with Saturday Beats that her father was a successful headmaster who then went on to work as a treasurer for a corporation where he was accused of embezzlement.

According to Destiny Etiko, her father was asked to deposit money in a bank, but while on his way there, he was ambushed by armed thieves and forced to pay for the money.

Destiny Etiko went on to say that the incident put the family’s finances in jeopardy because her mother stopped acting. As a result, the family subsisted on the proceeds from her mother’s business.