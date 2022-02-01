DJ Cuppy laments about her single status on social media following Rihanna’s news

Rihanna’s pregnancy news came as a pleasant surprise to many and Nigerians took to social media with different reactions.

Rihanna took the world by surprise with a stylish reveal of her growing baby bump as her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky posed with her in photos.

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page after the news broke with an issue bothering her.

According to Cuppy, Rihanna is expecting her child and ready to start a family while she still does not have a partner.

“Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single.”

Rihanna is pregnant and I’m still single 🙃 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 31, 2022

