DJ Cuppy Leaks Chat Where Her Dad Made Mistake On Her College

DJ Cuppy has been at Oxford University for a time, and when she revealed that she had been accepted, some speculated that her father had paid to get her in, but this post proves that he doesn’t even know her school.

DJ Cuppy revealed a message she received from her father this morning, and she was surprised to see that her father is unaware of the school she is now attending.

This is common among parents, especially those who are overworked like hers.

Femi Otedola sent her a message inquiring which Cambridge school she was in, and she responded by telling him that she was in Oxford, not Cambridge, which surprised her.

See post below: