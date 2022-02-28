DJ Enimoney’s Wife, Iwalewa Shares Cryptic Message On Instagram

DJ Enimoney’s wife, Iwalewa Adedeji, a Nigerian music jockey, posted a cryptic message on Instagram this afternoon.

Dj Enimoney is the official DJ of YBNL Nation and rapper Olamide’s younger brother.

Iwalewa lamented why her children “had to go through this” and how she would “go on from here” in her message.

She wrote: “Why do my kids have to go tru this God… How do i move on from here”

She did not specifically elaborate on what she was going through. Her post came just 24 hours after she questioned God in a previous post.

Below are some of her cryptic posts: