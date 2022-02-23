Do Something Tangible, Assent To Bill – Atedo Peterside Urges Buhari

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to assent to the Electoral Bill which has been on his desk for weeks.

This comes after a coalition of civil society organisations took to Unity Fountain in Abuja on Tuesday to protest the president’s delay in assenting to the bill to make it law.

In a tweet via his official handle on Wednesday, Peterside stated that the president sign the Bill into law so that his regime could be credited with the projected electoral reform in the country.

Peterside added that it in the seven years of President Buhari’s government, there had been no progress regarding electoral reforms.

He wrote, “[Muhammadu Buhari] should please just sign this Electoral Bill so we can give him the credit for having done something tangible in the area of electoral reform.

“It has been almost seven years of zero progress in this area under his watch.”