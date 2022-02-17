Don’t Blame IPOB For Your Travails – Police Panel Tells Abba Kyari

Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari has been told by a police probe panel to stop accusing the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network of being behind his current ordeal.

Recall that he had alleged that IPOB/ESN are on a campaign to smear his reputation while appearing before the police probe panel.

This comes after he was arrested by the NDLEA for trafficking cocaine. He had earlier been suspended by the police last year for his alleged link to alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi, said this before a panel set up by the police to probe him.

The report of the police probe panel, which has since been sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), also revealed how members of a syndicate led by Hushpuppi paid N235, 120, 000 to Kyari’s younger brother.

The probe panel also indicated that Kyari equally funnelled N44m to his brother’s bank account in multiple transactions.

But according to the report submitted to IGP Usman Baba, which was then forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC), the panel berated the embattled police officer for blaming the proscribed group for his travails.

In the report, the probe panel described Kyari’s claim as baseless and watery, asking the PSC to demote the suspended police officer from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.