Dowen College: Late 12-year-old Oromoni had enlarged Liver which could have been caused by beating, drinking harmful substance — Doctor

A medical doctor in Warri, Delta State, Owhojedo Aghogho Henry, has said that late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the deceased pupil of Dowen College, Lagos was diagnosed with enlarged liver before his death.

Owhojedo made this known while testifying before the coroner’s inquest into Oromoni’s death at the Epe Magistrate Court, Lagos. He said the parents of the deceased informed him that the deceased had sustained injuries from playing football, but when a test was conducted on him, no evidence of fracture or dislocation was found.

He said in his statement of oath,

“I, Dr Owhojedo Aghogho Henry, Male, Christian, Nigeria Citizen hereby make an oath and state as follows:

That I am the Medical Director of Vicah Clinic/Hospital at No. 6, Maduku Street Warri, Delta State.

I graduated from the College of Health Sciences, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. I also have a master’s degree in Public Health in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State

On 26/11/2021, the father of the deceased called and informed me that the late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. was sick and had just been brought back from Lagos.

The deceased’s father informed me that Dowen College told them that the sickness of the boy was a result of injuries he sustained on his leg while playing football in the school.

The father, therefore, asked me if I had a vacant private ward to enable them to attend to him comfortably as parents as he could not attend to himself without the support of another person.

I replied the father that there was no vacant private ward hence he became our outdoor patient.

On that same 26/11/2021 since the boy’s body temperature was very high as it read 38.7oc and he was in pain, I took blood samples and did a test for full blood count, random blood sugar and typhoid fever.

That the result showed that he had malaria fever and we treated him for malaria fever from 26/11/2021 to 28/11/2021 with a nurse in attendance. The clinical notes in respect of the treatment Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. are available.

Besides, the test that was carried out that day, I examined him to find out if there was any fracture or dislocation since the parents told me they were informed by the school that he sustained injuries while playing football and there was no such evidence of fracture or dislocation of the upper or lower limbs.

That I equally noticed the redness of the upper part of the lips i.e redness of the buccal cavity which is the mouth, which may not be as a result of malaria fever.

That when the body temperature became normal, the pains were unrelenting, I referred them to St. Louis Diagnostics for scan and x-ray on 29/11/2021.

The result of the X-ray and scan which got to me late on 29/11/2021 revealed that the deceased had enlarged liver. The X-ray and scan report from St. Louis Diagnostics are available.

Enlarged liver can be caused by heart failure, trauma (beaten), sickle cell disease, ingestion of a harmful or toxic substance, sepsis and sometimes severe malaria.

On the same 29/11/2021, the deceased father had earlier called me to say that the deceased confessed that he was beaten up, tortured and given an unknown liquid substance to drink by five students of Dowen College.

And when I got to the house of the deceased on 29/11/2021, the mother equally confirmed same to me. On that same 29/11/2021 which was in the night, based on the said confession and scan report I decided to refer them to Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, even though I initially taught of Lily Clinic because Ogham Teaching Hospital has better facilities.

On the 30/11/2021, I took the referral note to the house where the deceased was and took blood samples again to reconfirm his genotype while awaiting the ambulance to take him to Oghara

Shortly after I returned to the hospital, the deceased was rushed down to the hospital and I did CPR i.e Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and oxygen was administered but he was later confirmed dead.

I do solemnly declare that I make this solemn declaration conscientiously believing same to be true and in accordance with the provisions of the Oaths Laws of Lagos State.”

The news of Oromoni’s experience broke in 2021, when his cousin, Perrison Oromoni, took to social media to narrate how he died. He went as far as calling out the students his late cousin accused of bullying him.

The school authorities however insist that Oromoni was never bullied but got ill after playing a football match.

