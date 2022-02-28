Drug Business: Court Declines Abba Kyari’s Bail Application

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has refused to grant the bail application of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the ruling on Monday.

He said the application had been overtaken by events following an order of a sister court, granting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s prayers to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it to conclude its investigation.

Justice Ekwo held that the sister court, which gave the order in favour of NDLEA on February 22, was a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

The judge, however, stated that he was inclined to hear Kyari’s fundamental enforcement rights suit with the urgency it deserves after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

He then adjourned until March 15 to hear Kyari’s application to demand his fundamental right enforcement.