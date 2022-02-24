Each State Should Control Its Resources, Says Akinwumi Adesina On Restructuring

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has expressed that restructuring Nigeria should be focused on ensuring economic viability of states.

He stated this on Wednesday while delivering a lecture titled ‘Nigeria — A Country of Many Nations: A Quest for National Integration’, at an event to celebrate the 80th birthday of Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Adesina stated that restructuring shouldn’t be done on the basis of sentiments or political inclinations.

“As a way out of the economic quagmire, much has been said about the need for restructuring. I know the discussions are often emotive. Restructuring should not be driven by political expediency, but by economic and financial viability — the necessary and sufficient conditions for political viability,” he said.

“Surgeries are tough. They are better done well, the first time.

“The resources found in each state or state groupings should belong to them. The constituent entities should pay federal taxes or royalties for those resources. The achievement of economically viable entities and the viability of the national entity requires constitutional changes to devolve more economic and fiscal powers to the states or regions.

“The stronger the states, or regions, the stronger the federated units. In the process, our union would be renewed. Our union would be stronger. Our union would be equitable. Our union would be fully participatory. We must be audacious!

“We must change the relational mindset between the states and Abuja: the fulcrum would be the states, while the centre would provide support to them, not lord over them. With good governance, better accountability systems, and a zero tolerance for corruption, more economically stronger constituent states would emerge!

“We would unleash massive wealth across the states. It would be a commonwealth. Wealth for all, not wealth for a few. A New Nigeria would arise! We will need all of us — not some of us.”