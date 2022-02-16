Education Minister: ASUU Strike Not FG’s Fault, Negotiations Were Ongoing

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has stated that the one-month industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is “surprising”.

He said it is not the federal government’s fault if there has been no agreement after several negotiations between both parties.

The minister spoke on Wednesday while briefing state house correspondents after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Adamu stated that ASUU’s decision to embark on strike came abruptly amidst ongoing negotiations.

“ASUU, unfortunately, they have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed,” he said.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands but there are renegotiations going on. They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at.

“A committee is looking at it. Immediately it finishes, the government is meant to announce what it had accepted. Then suddenly, I heard them going on strike.”