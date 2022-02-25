EFCC Returns €1,120 to German Fraud Victim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned €1,120 recovered from a fra#dster to the German victim, one Ms. Regina Gluck.

The money was recovered from a convicted fr#udster from Edo state, Austin Isibor Aisosa, who obtained the fund through false representation that he was a wounded American soldier in Afghanistan and needed urgent medical attention to return to the United States.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, presented the money to Jan Ritterhoff, an official of the German Embassy in Nigeria, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.