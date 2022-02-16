Ekiti 2022: INEC Releases Details Of Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it has published the personal particulars or details of candidates for the Ekiti State governorship election.

INEC fixed June 18 for the election, which would come before the July 16 Osun State governorship election.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) Festus Okoye, on Wednesday in a statement recalled that on June 10, 2021, INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti State Governorship election.

He said that the timetable and schedule of activities provide for the publication of the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election latest by Friday 11th February 2022.

He urged members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinizing the personal particulars of candidates contesting the Ekiti governorship election and ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realized.