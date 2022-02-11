Embrace Transparency, Accountability, Sanwo-Olu Advises Residents

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has advised individuals in the state to embrace the values of openness and accountability in their roles.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Thursday during the birthday lecture of a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Dr Oluyomi Finnih, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

He said, “In accordance with the topic of this lecture, ‘Nothing to hide,’ which I find as very apt as it reveals the true personality of Dr Oluyomi Finnih, we should all be able to beat our chests openly at every point in time, especially during and after serving in leadership positions.

“Transparency and accountability are the key virtues that we should all embrace whether as public officers, private sector players and leaders or as teeming followers.

“For our society to get to the desired pedestal, in terms of development, technology, innovations and cultural virtues, it is important that we imbibe the culture of doing things right, following the right procedures and also ensuring that we serve with godly fear that constantly reminds us of our responsibilities to our people.”