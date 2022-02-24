Emefiele Opens Twitter Account, Denies Buying Jets For Presidential Campaign

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has denied purchasing aircraft to support a campaign for him to contest the presidency in 2023.

Online reports had surfaced earlier on Wednesday indicating that the CBN governor had bought “three airplanes” for his presidential campaign, and that he had also been asked to resign from his position.

However, the CBN governor, who opened a Twitter account on Wednesday, denied the claim.

“Fake news,” he tweeted in response to the report.

The development comes days after the CBN governor spoke on the calls for him to contest the presidency in 2023.