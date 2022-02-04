Eniola Ajao Recreates Mercy Aigbe’s Hajia Outfit

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has professed her admiration for her colleague Eniola Ajao after recreating her Hajia attire.

Mercy initiated a ‘dressing challenge’ with one of the costumes she wore for her Nikkah ceremony a few days ago.

Nkechi Blessing, Ajayi Tofunmi, among other admirers have taken part in the challenge to demonstrate their support for Mercy.

Eniola Ajao, on the other hand, went a step farther by choosing a new color but keeping the same style and head wrap.

