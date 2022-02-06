Erica Nlewedim Faces Backlash After Calling Her Fans ‘Babies’

Erica Nlewedim, a former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, has upset some of her followers by attempting to be a mother to them.

Erica acknowledged that many of her fans are older than her in a post on the microblogging platform.

She does, however, believe that all of her fans are her children, and she ends the post with a heart emoji.

READ MORE: Erica Reveals She Has Finally Discovered Her Purpose And She’s Succeeding At It

Advertisement

She wrote: I know most of my fans are older than me, but I feel like you’re my babies.

Erica may be catching cruise with the statement, but many people aren’t happy with it and are wondering who her baby is.

See post below: