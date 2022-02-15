Estrange Wife Of Alaafin Of Oyo Celebrates Son’s Birthday

As her son celebrates his second birthday, Queen Damiola, the estranged wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has turned to social media to share charming images of her kid.

The ecstatic mother hoped that her son would grow up to be a man of outstanding morals and values.

READ MORE: Alaafin Of Oyo’s Daughter Bags Best Graduating Student In Master’s Programme

Queen Dami expressed her gratitude for being named her son’s mother and wished for him to be the most successful and happy person in the world.

In her words: My dear son, you’re the most handsome boy I’ve ever known. I wish you become a man of great values and high morals in the future! Happy birthday, my love.

I feel privileged to be the mother of a son like you. I pray that you become the most successful and happiest person in your life! Have a great birthday. Thanks for giving me all the happiness of this world. I always pray for your good health and success. I love you”.

See post below: