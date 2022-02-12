Ethiopian Athlete, Geleta Ulfata, Wins Lagos City Marathon

Geleta Ulfata, an Ethiopian, has emerged winner of the 2022 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Ulfata defeated about 300 participants on Saturday morning to win the 42km race.

He went away with the grand prize of $30,000 (N12.5million).

He crossed the finish line at two hours 11 minutes and 54 seconds, Access bank said in a tweet.

Ulfata bested Kenya’s David Barmasai and Emmanuel Naibei, who finished second and third, respectively and will go home with $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

A female Ethiopian runner, Dagne Siranesh Yirga, was the first woman to cross the finish line at two hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds.

As early as 6:00am, participants trooped to the starting point of the 42km race at the entrance of the National Stadium in Surulere.

The runners-up in the male category, Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei, emerged winner in 2021 while David Barmasai Tumo of Kenya won the 5th edition of the Marathon.