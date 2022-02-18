EU Must Help Stem Economic Migration Of Africans To Europe, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the European Union to make new trade deals and policies that will help stem economic migration from Africa to Europe.

Buhari, who is currently in Brussels for the EU-AU summit, stated that irregular migration from Africa to the global north is draining Africa’s talent pool and creating political crises in Europe.

He stated this in an op-ed piece published by Politico on Thursday on the summit.

Also Read: Buhari To Diplomats: Don’t Interfere In Our Internal Politics

President Buhari stated that the EU must “undo” its one-sided deals, and do more to create jobs for Africans in Africa.

“The relationship between the EU and Africa must be rebalanced to power job creation. Unfortunately, today’s arrangements do just the opposite,” Buhari wrote.

“Moving forward, it is clear what a new economic deal between our unions should entail: For Africa, it must offer a chance for a fundamental new economic deal.

“For Europe, it must provide the chance to rid itself of a trade policy that quashes job-creation in Africa and hinders efforts to stem economic migration to Europe.”