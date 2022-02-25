Experienced People, Academics Needed For Governance – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria needs, for governance, a combination of experienced people and academics who can identify the needs of the society.

He spoke in Abuja Thursday at the public presentation of a book, Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria, written by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He said: “The vision of our founding fathers has not been realized. It was the reason the book should be read by all. The book will help in the governance of the country. Fayemi was part of the team that helped bring me to power and he was part of the transition committee.

“Sometimes, academics are not fit in governance. And as the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said, too much analysis can lead to paralysis. So, governance should be a combination of people of intellectuals and people that are experienced in governance. That makes the country to move forward.

“We need a combination of experienced people and the academia who identify the needs of the society,” he said.