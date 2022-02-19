Fans Applaud Bisola Aiyeola After Revealing Struggles Of Being Single Parent

Bisola Aiyeola, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has been applauded and praised for her open interview.

The single mother of one discussed the difficulties of being a single parent and how her wedding fell through following the marriage proposal.

Bisola Aiyeola told Taymesan that she wants to have children today, but she’s fearing it because of her difficult pregnancy at the age of 23.

Bisola Aiyeola revealed that her baby daddy was overjoyed to learn of her pregnancy, prompting him to propose to her. Due to complications in their relationship, their wedding was postponed.

She stated nursing the infant was difficult since she fed her with garri and diapered her with her mother’s old scarves, gele, iro, and buba.

Many people have expressed their admiration for her heartwarming narrative by leaving comments in her comment area.

See some comments below:

dr_ohagwu : “Yes B. I had to post about it on my story like 4 minutes long. That’s how impactful it was! Thank you for sharing your story!!

thesubomiadekoy : “The power of vision. She’s seen it before it became a reality and the universe gave an acceptance to her request. Whosever can become whatsoever….”

shuuga.baebii.awele : “It was soooo inspiring”

fhoomzit : “Very touching. You went through alot but came out strong. May your joy be permanent. Amen”

naiynah : “Loved this episode. Teared up”

holuhbee : “Dreams are real…. We just gotta work towards it and believe”

michelle_adesanya : “Your story is a very inspiring one”

missorig1nal : “Such a good interview your story is inspiring”