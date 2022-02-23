Fans React As Adunni Ade Shares Throwback Photos With Her Mom

Adunni Ade, a Nollywood actress, has wowed fans with her stunning resemblance to her mother.

Today, February 23, the actress’s mother celebrated a new age, and she celebrated by sharing throwback images of the two of them, which drew the attention of her colleagues and fans.

Many people gushed in the comment area about how much she looked like her mother.

Colleagues like Mercy Aigbe, Kehinde Bankole, Stan Nze, Chigurl and many more left adorable comments in the comment section.

See post below: