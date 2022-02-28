Fans React As Angel Smith Shows Off Cash She Got From A Night Club

Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, was ridiculed on social media after flaunting wads of cash she received at a nightclub.

Angel’s controversial lifestyle and frequent public displays of her body have long sparked debate online, with many internet users labelling her a “runs girl.”

READ MORE: If you hurt me, I will show you wickedness – BBNaija’s Angel Smith shares her New Year resolution

Angel boasted on her Instagram story about the money she received as a result of her beauty from a clubgoer, a pleasant gesture she called as pretty privilege.

She wrote: “Pretty privilege cause someone gave me this at the club because I’m a fine girl”.

See post below: