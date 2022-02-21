Fans React As Davido Calls An International Promoter ‘Lame’

Davido Adeleke, an award-winning musician, and his fans confront an international promoter for releasing a DM of her alleged admirer.

Booked By Molo, an international promoter, used her Instagram story to send a DM from a fan and question her followers whether they should reply the person or not.

In response, he lambasted the promoter, calling her “lame” for exposing such details and questioning her motivation for such a public exhibition.

The promoter, who claimed she had no idea who Davido is, then revealed that she leaked the DM because she was shy.

