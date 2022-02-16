Fans React As Mercy Eke, Tacha Hangout At Birthday Party

Some Big Brother fans Naija Housemates were taken aback when Mercy Eke and Tacha, her long-time rival stormed their colleague Alex‘s birthday cinema hangout.

Mercy and Tacha’s long-running feud dates back to the Biggie House, and fans have continued to compare the reality stars’ accomplishments and pit one against the other ever since.

Many people praised Alex for bringing Mercy and Tacha together at the latest event, while others called for peace between them.

Meanwhile, other internet users claim that Mercy and Tacha are no longer fighting, but that the quarrel is caused by the fans.

